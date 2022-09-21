English
    ‘Software engineers, do not call’: Matrimonial ad amuses Twitter

    One matrimonial ad, seeking a groom who is not a “software engineer”, is currently creating a buzz online.

    Sanya Jain
    September 21, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.


    It’s not uncommon to see matrimonial advertisements going viral on social media for their weirdly specific list of requirements. One such ad is currently making the news for seeking a groom who is not a “software engineer”.

    In a day and age where the IT sector is considered lucrative for its high-paying jobs, the matrimonial ad is raising eyebrows for specifically demanding a groom who is not a software engineer.

    Instead, the newspaper ad seeks a groom for a 24-year-old “fair beautiful MBA girl from Rich Family Business Background” who must be “IAS/IPS, Working Doctor (PG), Industrialists/Businessman from the same caste”.

    “Software engineers, kindly do not call,” the ad reads.


    A picture of the undated newspaper ad was shared on Twitter by user Samir Arora, who wrote: “Future of IT does not look so sound.”

    Close

    On the microblogging platform, many found the ad hilarious, but others seemed less amused.




    Many slammed the ad for its casteist overtones




    Internet sleuths also did some digging and found out that the matrimonial ad is a few years old

    This is not the first time an ad has gone viral for its bizarre nature. In November last year, one ad drew the internet’s ire for its problematic set of requirements – including the woman’s bra and feet size.

    The year before that, an ad seeking a bride not addicted to social media had created a huge buzz, ironically enough, on social media.
