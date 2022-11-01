English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live | FM Nirmala Sitharaman on India's G20 Presidency Target
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Show a little more gratitude': How Biden lost his temper during phone call with Zelensky

    Soon after the incident, Volodymyr Zelensky made a statement praising the US for its generous assistance and his relationship with Joe Biden has only improved, reports stated.

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    November 01, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
    The incident had happened on June 15 during a phone call between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

    The incident had happened on June 15 during a phone call between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

    US President Joe Biden has been in regular communication with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, especially over the phone whenever the US. announces new package of military assistance for Kyiv ever since the Russian invasion. But now, reports have emerged that Biden had once lost his temper during a phone call with Zelensky on June 15.

    According to a report in NBC News, the US President had barely finished telling Zelensky about a fresh $1 billion in military assistance that the country was sending to Ukraine when the latter started listing all the additional help he needed and wasn’t getting.

    It was then that Joe Biden lost his temper, the publication stated. He reportedly told Zelensky in a raised voice that Americans were being quite generous, and his administration and the US military were working hard to help Ukraine, adding that Zelensky could show a little more gratitude.

    The conversation was not heated or angry, but direct, a source familiar with the incident told the publication.

    Read more: Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, Joe Biden outraged

    Close

    Related stories

    After the phone call, however, the relationship between the two Presidents has only improved, administration officials told NBC News. Soon after the incident, Volodymyr Zelensky even made a statement praising the US for its generous assistance.

    “I had an important conversation with US President Biden today,” he had said in a video message. “I am grateful for this support. It is especially important for our defense in Donbas.”

    Meanwhile, Biden vowed that the US “will not waver in our commitment to the Ukrainian people as they fight for their freedom.”

    Read more: 'Romantic gestures take many forms': Ukraine airs video asking France for more weapons
    Tags: #Joe Biden #Russia #Ukraine #US President #Volodymyr Zelensky
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 02:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.