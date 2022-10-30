English
    Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover loses 10 kg, shares 2 weight loss tips

    Ashneer Grover has been on a weight-loss journey ever since he found fame as a "Shark" on business reality show Shark Tank India.

    Ankita Sengupta
    October 30, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
    Ashneer Grover had earlier admitted that he too was a foodie, but that changed once he became famous. (Image credit: (@ashneer.grover/Instagram)

    Ashneer Grover had earlier admitted that he too was a foodie, but that changed once he became famous. (Image credit: (@ashneer.grover/Instagram)


    Ashneer Grover has done it again -- lost more weight. The Shark Tank India judge shared the update on Instagram with a photograph and the two things that helped him achieve his goal -- discipline and determination.

    Grover has been on a weight-loss journey ever since he found fame as a "Shark" or judge in the business reality show Shark Tank India and has often spoken about the struggles he had to face while trying to stay healthy.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)


    This, however, isn't Grover's first weight-loss update on social media. In an Instagram post put up in June, Grover had shared another weight-loss update and credited it to "eating healthy and walking miles".








    View this post on Instagram

    Close

    A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

    In an interview, when asked about how he liked being famous, Ashneer Grover had replied, "Apart from the fact that I had to lose weight, I love it."

    The former BharatPe founder also said that his dedicated snacking time in the evening is now dedicated to working out in the gym. "Apart from the fact that I had to lose weight, I love it.... I used to go out for gol gappes at 6pm. Now I workout at that time," he had said.

    Tags: #Ashneer Grover #BharatPe #Shark Tank India #weight-loss
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 06:43 pm
