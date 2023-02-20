CEO who supported 18-hour workday now praises staffer who doesn't 'switch off'

Shantanu Deshpande has apologised for a LinkedIn post he wrote on August 30.

The founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, Shantanu Deshpande, who had last year invited the internet’s wrath for advising freshers to work 18 hours a day, recently praised the company's head of sales for his dedication. Deshpande said that while the employee, Shanky Chauhan, is a "diamond asset", he does not "switch off" from work causing the company seniors to worry about his health.

"I've seen hard-working, driven people. People who put in the hours and do everything possible and everything impossible, both. But no one continues to surprise me on this axis the way Shanky Chauhan does," Deshpande wrote on LinkedIn with a photo of the employee dozing in an autorickshaw.

"On paper, he is our head of sales, chief of staff, head of the people committee. But in real life, he is the heartbeat of the company.... While he is a diamond asset, Deepak and I struggle to get him to switch off. We constantly worry about his health. We realise that for him to do justice to his own commitment to the Co, longevity is everything."

Shantanu Deshpande also noted that employees like Chauhan are crucial for founders. "Rare beyond words, but the slingshot in your company success lies in identifying and cultivating such colleagues. If you find them, you will need only one or two. That's enough," he said.

The Bombay Shaving Company CEO's post of appreciation, however, received mixed reactions with some lauding the man's dedication while others pointing out that not "shutting off" work is unhealthy.

"Shantanu Deshpande, good to read your post. It looks good for the company to have people like Shanky Chauhan but all at the cost of their health and family lives... all the time running, restless. It is NOT a balanced and sustainable approach according to me," commented Dr Pankaj Gupta. "Leadership development and shared culture and competency development has to be across the organisation and it should not rest with only one or few persons."

Another LinkedIn user Alpana Dhole wrote, "Don't be a hashtag #Shanky!

Well-planned and managed work and entities do not need this at all. It can be a once in a long while scenario! Of this kind! However, if this has been the way of working and way of life then you have missed several things by a huge quantum!"

Another user also suggested giving the employee some time off.

"Get him some time off. He needs a break," commented Pushkar Bhatt, to which Deshpande replied, "On that day everyone will take off except him. tried and failed."

Then there were those who spoke in favour of Deshpande and Chauhan.

"I come from a fauji background. Seen multiple sides of life. Each of us has our own purpose and mission. All of us get tired on that journey. I love the work I do. I get excited and exhausted. Similarly with Shanky. It’s not a complex thing," said Samriddh D.

Some also pointed out that since the employee was a "diamond asset", he should be treated better and a post of appreciation with a photo of the man dozing off in an autorickshaw visibly exhausted sends the wrong message.

"I wish, Shanky was traveling in a car with a driver! Please get him one, Shantanu Deshpande," wrote Raghav Chopra. Another LinkedIn user Vaishali Vijay commented, "May have helped to use absolutely any other picture of Shanky to show his love/commitment to his job... the pic chosen to post is clearly sending a very different message!"

A day later, Deshpande shared another photo of Chauhan. This time he was awake, feasting and smiling at the camera.

