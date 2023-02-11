Satya Nadella says he wants '800-pound gorilla' Google to 'dance'. Here's why

Satya Nadella said Google is the “800-pound gorilla” in search.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wants to make Google “dance” with their new chatbot “new Bing”. He agrees that of course, as far as competition in search engine is concerned, Google is the “800-pound gorilla”. But he wants that with their new innovations, the Sundar Pichai-led company should come out and take notice.

Speaking to Verge, Nadella heaped praises on Google and Pichai.

“I have the greatest of admirations for Google and what they’ve done. They’re an unbelievable company with great talent, and I have a lot of respect for Sundar [Pichai] and his team,” he said.

He added that with Microsoft’s new AI language model, integrated into its search engine Bing, they have competed with Google.

“We competed today. Today was a day where we brought some more competition to search. Believe me, I’ve been at it for 20 years, and I’ve been waiting for it,” Nadella said adding that Google still are the “800-pound gorilla” when it comes to search.

“At the end of the day, they’re the 800-pound gorilla in this. That is what they are. And I hope that, with our innovation, they will definitely want to come out and show that they can dance. And I want people to know that we made them dance, and I think that’ll be a great day,” he said.

In January this year, Microsoft announced it was making a "multi-billion-dollar investment" in OpenAI. The two companies have been partnered since 2019, when Microsoft poured in $1 billion to the AI startup.

Google's "experimental conversation AI service," Bard, has also been launched after ChatGPT took the world by storm just months ago.