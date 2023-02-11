English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Satya Nadella says he wants '800-pound gorilla' Google to 'dance'. Here's why

    Satya Nadella said that with Microsoft’s new AI language model, integrated into its search engine Bing, they have competed with Google.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST
    Satya Nadella said Google is the “800-pound gorilla” in search.

    Satya Nadella said Google is the “800-pound gorilla” in search.

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wants to make Google “dance” with their new chatbot “new Bing”. He agrees that of course, as far as competition in search engine is concerned, Google is the “800-pound gorilla”. But he wants that with their new innovations, the Sundar Pichai-led company should come out and take notice.

    Speaking to Verge, Nadella heaped praises on Google and Pichai.

    “I have the greatest of admirations for Google and what they’ve done. They’re an unbelievable company with great talent, and I have a lot of respect for Sundar [Pichai] and his team,” he said.

    He added that with Microsoft’s new AI language model, integrated into its search engine Bing, they have competed with Google.