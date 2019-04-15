Samsung US to launch Galaxy S10 5G in May, pre-orders start April 18

DJ Koh, president and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, launches the new Samsung Galaxy S10+ mobile phone, at a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI)

After releasing the world’s first 5G-ready smartphone in South Korea, Samsung is all set to launch the Samsung S10 5G in the US. The company is reportedly releasing the S10 5G in the US in May, with pre-orders starting soon.

An Android Headlines report states that Samsung has partnered with Verizon to launch the first 5G smartphone in the USA. The fourth variant of Galaxy S10 can be purchased starting May 16, as per a leaked image that shows the release date.

The status bar on the smartphone reads Verizon Wireless AND 5G that confirms Samsung’s partnership with the carrier. Verizon has a landing page for S10 5G release updates, and the report mentions that pre-orders would begin as soon as April 18.

To recall, Samsung launched the S10 5G alongside other Galaxy S10 variants. It features a massive 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 1.9GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9820 processor with a 5G compliant Exynos Modem 5100 or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with Snapdragon X50 5G modem, depending upon the market. The chipset is paired with 8GB RAM and internal storage options between 256GB and 512GB.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy S10 5G has four cameras at the back. It consists of a 12MP primary camera with an f/1.5-2.4 aperture; a second 12MP telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture; a third 16MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a fourth 0.038MP for depth sensing. Two cameras on the front enable selfies and facial recognition on the S10 5G. The punch-hole display houses a 10MP primary sensor and an hQVGA 3D-depth sensing camera.

The biggest S10 variant packs the biggest battery. It has a massive 4,500 mAh battery and has support for fast charging and wireless fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G.

The phone comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for unlocking the device. It runs on One UI based on Android 9. There is no word on the release of the device in India.