Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus could get new Cardinal Red colour scheme

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series released to much applaud courtesy of its design and hardware overhaul from last generation’s Galaxy S series handsets. According to recent reports, the Galaxy S10 models may soon be available in a new finish.



Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ in "Cardinal Red" coming soon.

More pics (scroll to bottom):

S10: https://t.co/1MeZIoFaME

S10+: https://t.co/Ap8KHuA1K9 pic.twitter.com/mMc46qi5pT — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) 21 May 2019

Roland Quandt over at WinFuture.de shared images of the Galaxy S10 in the new red colour scheme. Quandt alleges that the new colour will be called “Cardinal Red,” and will be available for Galaxy S10 Plus and S10 variants. There is currently no mention about the colour coming to the Galaxy S10E. While Roland hasn’t mentioned when the new colour scheme will arrive, he believes it will arrive soon.

This isn’t the first time Samsung is launching a new colour scheme of its flagship devices well after their release. Last year, the South Korean tech giant announced the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus would be available in Sunrise Gold and Burgundy Red Galaxy. However, only the gold edition made it to European, Australian, US and Asian markets, the red edition was only available in China and South Korea.

Roland followed up the tweet by mentioning that the Cardinal Red S10 and S10 Plus will be exclusive to some countries. If Quandt’s tweet is accurate, the Galaxy S10 would now be available in five colour options, while the Galaxy S10 Plus’ variants would go up by seven. At the moment, you can buy the Galaxy S10 in white, black, green, and blue. The Galaxy S10 Plus is also available in all of the colours as mentioned earlier with ceramic white and ceramic black the two additional options.