App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung could launch Galaxy A50s with Exynos 9610 and Android Pie soon

The listing for the device was spotted on Geekbench.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The revamped Samsung Galaxy A series has earned much success in price-competitive smartphone markets like India. The Galaxy A series has helped Samsung compete with Chinese players like Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, and Honor, to name a few.

The Galaxy A50 was one of the first phones to debut in the revamped A series and is by far the most successful of the lot.

Now, a Geekbench spotting recently confirmed that Samsung might be bringing another Galaxy A series handset, presumably the A50s. The Geekbench listing, bearing the code name SM-A507FN, unveiled key specifications and benchmark scores.

Close

The listing suggested minimal changes and minor specifications tweaks to the Galaxy A50. The possible Galaxy A50s scored 1685 points in Geekbench’s single-core test and had a multi-core score of 5,446. The new Galaxy A series device used Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9610 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM, the same processor can be found on the Galaxy A50 as well. The smartphone was also running on the latest Android 9.0 Pie OS.

related news

The presumed A50s received a near-identical score to the non-s variant, which makes it highly likely Samsung may modify other areas of the device like camera, battery, display, and design. The Galaxy A50 currently serves as Samsung’s big ‘value king’. The handset offers several top-tier features at a very reasonable price point.

The Galaxy A50 packs a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, triple rear camera setup and a 4,000 mAh battery. The rear camera setup on the Galaxy A50 has a very decent primary camera score of 83 points, putting it close to devices like the LG G7 ThinQ, Nokia 8 Sirocco, and iPhone 7.

While Samsung hasn’t provided any confirmation on the upcoming Galaxy handset, expect more news on forthcoming Galaxy A series handsets soon.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 11:02 am

tags #Samsung #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.