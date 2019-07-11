Samsung could launch Galaxy A50s with Exynos 9610 and Android Pie soon

The revamped Samsung Galaxy A series has earned much success in price-competitive smartphone markets like India. The Galaxy A series has helped Samsung compete with Chinese players like Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, and Honor, to name a few.

The Galaxy A50 was one of the first phones to debut in the revamped A series and is by far the most successful of the lot.

Now, a Geekbench spotting recently confirmed that Samsung might be bringing another Galaxy A series handset, presumably the A50s. The Geekbench listing, bearing the code name SM-A507FN, unveiled key specifications and benchmark scores.

The listing suggested minimal changes and minor specifications tweaks to the Galaxy A50. The possible Galaxy A50s scored 1685 points in Geekbench’s single-core test and had a multi-core score of 5,446. The new Galaxy A series device used Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9610 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM, the same processor can be found on the Galaxy A50 as well. The smartphone was also running on the latest Android 9.0 Pie OS.

The presumed A50s received a near-identical score to the non-s variant, which makes it highly likely Samsung may modify other areas of the device like camera, battery, display, and design. The Galaxy A50 currently serves as Samsung’s big ‘value king’. The handset offers several top-tier features at a very reasonable price point.

The Galaxy A50 packs a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, triple rear camera setup and a 4,000 mAh battery. The rear camera setup on the Galaxy A50 has a very decent primary camera score of 83 points, putting it close to devices like the LG G7 ThinQ, Nokia 8 Sirocco, and iPhone 7.

While Samsung hasn’t provided any confirmation on the upcoming Galaxy handset, expect more news on forthcoming Galaxy A series handsets soon.