Rishad Premji shares pic of grandad: 'Founded customer care business of Wipro in 1945'

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji recently shared an unseen black-and-white picture of his grandfather MH Hasham Premji who had founded the customer care business of Wipro before India's Independence.

"This is a never-seen-before photograph of my grandfather which was recently discovered. He founded the consumer care business of Wipro in December 1945 before the independence of India," the billionaire wrote on Twitter.

In the picture, MH Hasham Premji is seen dressed in a suit with a garland around his neck.



Many Twitter users, including Biocon's executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw noted the simalirities between the appearances of both the Premjis. "Strong resemblance!" Shaw wrote.

Two years ago, the Premjis penned 'The Story of Wipro' -- a book about the making of the IT major -- to mark the company's incredible journey of 75 years in December 2021.

From making vanaspati (ghee made with hydrogenated palm/vegetable oil) to creating a diversified global business, Wipro's journey began in 1945 when MH Hasham Premji registered a company, named Western India Vegetable Products Ltd (now known as Wipro) in a town in Maharashtra.

Azim Premji took over the vanaspati business at the age of 21 and headed it for 53 years and turned the company into a global IT firm taking advantage of the technology boom in 1980.

Rishad Premji took over as chairman of the IT giant after his father stepped down in 2019.

