Rishabh Pant escaped burning car by breaking window: Report

Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident on Friday (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

Cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday.

The 25-year-old was driving to his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand when the accident occurred. His luxury car – which some reports put down as a Mercedes but others said was a BMW – caught fire in the crash at around 5.30 am this morning.



Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border, car catches fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qXWg2zK5oC

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said that Rishabh Pant lost control of the car because he dozed off while driving. Alone at the time of the accident, the cricketer had to break a window to escape the burning vehicle, NDTV reported.

News agency ANI shared visuals from the scene of the crash which show a badly damaged car as well as the spot where it hit the divider.

Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.

Reports suggested that he was taken to a local hospital but later moved to Max Hospital in Dehradun for further treatment.

“He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on Delhi Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but later shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun for further treatment,” a source told PTI.

Rishabh Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka as he was supposed to join NCA for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy. He played a big role in India's two-Test series win against Bangladesh.

