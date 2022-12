December 30, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

Cricketer Rishabh Pant reportedly injured in car accident

Cricketer Rishabh Pant reportedly suffered minor injuries after his car met with an accident while returning home from Delhi. The accident happened near Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

The cricketer is reportedly stable and may be taken to Delhi for treatment.