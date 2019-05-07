Redmi Note 7 sent 35 km above Earth, returns in working condition with pictures

The device was sent high up in the stratosphere at an altitude of over 35 km where the temperature was -58 degrees.
Xiaomi is taking the marketing game to the next level. The company sent a Redmi Note 7 in 'space' which has returned working fine. The company’s official Twitter handle has shared images clicked in space on the smartphone.
Xioami’s CEO, Lei Jun posted a video on Weibo with the title ‘Little King Kong’ (translated). The video shows the Redmi Note 7 being sent in space using a balloon. The device was sent high up in the stratosphere at an altitude of over 35 km where the temperature was -58 degrees.
The smartphone took some pictures till the balloon burst at 35,375 meters with 1 KPa atmospheric pressure. The phone still survived the torture and reached the surface in a working condition.
Some stellar space shots by #RedmiNote7. #48MPforEveryone gives you the bigger picture. pic.twitter.com/9pfZ2x64ED
— Xiaomi #5GIsHere (@Xiaomi) May 5, 2019
The Sony IMX586 sensor is available on the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India whereas the Redmi Note 7 India variant comes with a 12MP primary camera. Both, the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection.
To recall, the Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD ‘Dot-Notch’ display and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It gets powered by a 2.2 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB /64GB internal storage. It has a 12MP + 2MP dual camera setup at the rear and a 13MP front camera. The device starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant.The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with the same 6.3-inch Full HD ‘Dot-Notch’ display. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB /128GB storage options. The India variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 48 MP+5 MP dual camera setup at the rear. It supports 4K videos at 30fps and comes with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). On the front, the phone gets a 13 MP camera that has an f/2.0 aperture and uses AI to detect to up to 12 scene categories. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is on sale in India for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.