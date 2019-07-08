App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi 7A vs Redmi 6A: Specs, price, features comparison

Although Xiaomi has upgraded the specs, the price of Redmi 7A remains the same as Redmi 6A’s launch price- Rs 5,999.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Xiaomi has upgraded its entry-level smartphone with the Redmi 7A. The smartphone comes with new internals and a slightly new design compared to its predecessor Redmi 6A. How does the Redmi 7A fare compared to the Redmi 6A on paper? Let’s find out
Parameter Redmi 7A Redmi 6A
Display 5.45-inch HD+ display with 720 * 1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio 5.45-inch HD+ display with 720 * 1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio
Processor 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core with Adreno 505 2.0GHz Mediatek Helio A22 quad-core SoC with PowerVR GE8300
RAM 2GB/ 3GB 2GB/ 3GB
Storage 16GB/ 32GB 16GB/ 32GB
Camera Rear: 12MP f/2.2 Front: 5MP Rear: 13MP F/2.2 Front: 5MP
Battery 4,000 mAh 3,000 mAh
Operating system Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 8.1 based MiUi 
Price Rs 5,999 Rs 5,999

As far as looks go, the Redmi 7A has the similar design as Redmi 6A. The smartphone gets thick bezels at the top and bottom of the display. 

However, there is a significant upgrade in the processor from MediaTek Helio A22 to Snapdragon 439.  Even the rear camera gets an IMX 486 12MP sensor. Like many other Xiaomi devices, Redmi 7A gets a 4,000 mAh battery.

Although Xiaomi has upgraded the specs, the price of Redmi 7A remains the same as Redmi 6A’s launch price- Rs 5,999. As a launch offer, the company is offering a Rs 200 discount on both the variants of Redmi 7A.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 07:23 pm

