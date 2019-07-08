Redmi 7A vs Redmi 6A: Specs, price, features comparison

Parameter Redmi 7A Redmi 6A Display 5.45-inch HD+ display with 720 * 1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio 5.45-inch HD+ display with 720 * 1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio Processor 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core with Adreno 505 2.0GHz Mediatek Helio A22 quad-core SoC with PowerVR GE8300 RAM 2GB/ 3GB 2GB/ 3GB Storage 16GB/ 32GB 16GB/ 32GB Camera Rear: 12MP f/2.2 Front: 5MP Rear: 13MP F/2.2 Front: 5MP Battery 4,000 mAh 3,000 mAh Operating system Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 8.1 based MiUi Price Rs 5,999 Rs 5,999

Xiaomi has upgraded its entry-level smartphone with the Redmi 7A. The smartphone comes with new internals and a slightly new design compared to its predecessor Redmi 6A. How does the Redmi 7A fare compared to the Redmi 6A on paper? Let’s find out

As far as looks go, the Redmi 7A has the similar design as Redmi 6A. The smartphone gets thick bezels at the top and bottom of the display.

However, there is a significant upgrade in the processor from MediaTek Helio A22 to Snapdragon 439. Even the rear camera gets an IMX 486 12MP sensor. Like many other Xiaomi devices, Redmi 7A gets a 4,000 mAh battery.