Railway station or charming café? Rail minister’s pic stuns Twitter

Exposed brick walls, wood beams lining the ceiling and elegant chandeliers to top it all – this charming room is not part of some upscale café or an English cottage. It is, in fact, an Indian railway station that houses this quaint set-up. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared pictures of the room on Twitter this morning, leaving thousands of people stunned.
“Guess this place. Hint: At a railway station,” he wrote. The railway minister’s photos appear to show what appears to be a café with customers at the table and food being served by waiters. Balloons decorate the room, while black and white pictures line the walls.
Guess this place⁉️
Hint: At a railway station. pic.twitter.com/fpjKcskT0c
— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 1, 2023
Some Twitter users identified the location and responded to say that the photos were taken at Kurseong Railway Station in Darjeeling district.
“This is a newly opened Cafe in Kurseong station of Darjeeling Himalayan Railways. With live music it will provide a great experience to all passengers/tourists,” one Twitter user wrote.