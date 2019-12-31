Rahul Gandhi is next PM: Youth Congress gets trolled on Twitter

Youth Congress workers did not understand the hashtag "2019inwords" at first and posted a prediction for the upcoming year instead of summing up this year.
On December 29, the Youth Wing of the Congress party decided to join the Twitter trend of #2019in5words and shared a post from its official Twitter handle. However, it seems as though the social media team of Youth Congress did not get the brief right and posted a prediction for the upcoming year instead of summing this one.
They wrote: “Rahul Gandhi is next PM”.While one person asked the Youth Congress workers to not get so carried away already, another user quipped even Rahul Gandhi would be shocked to read this tweet.
Rahul Gandhi is next PM #2019in5words
— Youth Congress (@IYC) December 29, 2019
"We have a better leader".
India's five words response.
— Harish Dunakhe (@Harish_Dunakhe) December 29, 2019
Ruko .jazbati na hoya karo time se pehle .
— BITTERMINT (@mintyghost) December 29, 2019
Even Papu is shocked after seeing this tweet. pic.twitter.com/OGI1f1yfzG
— Ragini (Indian Citizen) (@Ragini4nation) December 29, 2019
They later shared another post using the same hashtag, this time getting the hashtag right. It read:
India deserves a better government— Youth Congress (@IYC) December 29, 2019
To this, some users responded saying India already has the best government; however, it needs a better opposition.
India has the best government
— Omie (@omiees) December 29, 2019
India finally got the best Government.— Sumit Srivastava (@SumitSrivast) December 29, 2019
However, India needs better truthful, thoughtful opposition.