Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi is next PM: Youth Congress gets trolled on Twitter

Youth Congress workers did not understand the hashtag "2019inwords" at first and posted a prediction for the upcoming year instead of summing up this year.

Jagyaseni Biswas

On December 29, the Youth Wing of the Congress party decided to join the Twitter trend of #2019in5words and shared a post from its official Twitter handle. However, it seems as though the social media team of Youth Congress did not get the brief right and posted a prediction for the upcoming year instead of summing this one.

They wrote: “Rahul Gandhi is next PM”.

While one person asked the Youth Congress workers to not get so carried away already, another user quipped even Rahul Gandhi would be shocked to read this tweet.




They later shared another post using the same hashtag, this time getting the hashtag right. It read:

To this, some users responded saying India already has the best government; however, it needs a better opposition.



First Published on Dec 31, 2019 09:35 am

tags #Congress leader #Rahul Gandhi #Youth Congress

