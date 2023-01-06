‘Rage-applying’ is the new job trend that’s working wonders for employee salaries

(Representational image)

Quiet quitting is so 2022 – or so a section of the internet would have you believe. A group of viral TikTokers is advocating “rage-applying” as the new workplace trend to land high-paying jobs.

According to a report in Fortune, TikTok user “Redweez” said in a video in early December that she had managed to get a $25,000 raise through rage-applying. She is not alone in endorsing the method.

Redweez, who describes herself as a “Canadian millennial” working in social media marketing, told her followers: “I got mad at work, and I rage-applied to, like, 15 jobs. And then I got a job that gave me a $25,000 raise, and it’s a great place to work. So keep rage-applying. It’ll happen.”

Rage-applying essentially refers to employees who are dissatisfied with their current role applying to several other places. For people who feel unappreciated or underutilised in the workplace, it has become a source of comfort and hope of landing a better-paying job.

Redweez is not the only TikToker who has spoken about the benefits of rage-applying, there are several others. Take, for example, a TikTok user named Christen, who went viral after revealing that she got a 20% raise by changing her job.

“My salary journey = 60k to 150k. would have taken me years and years to get that staying at one place,” she captioned her video, according to the Daily Dot. The clip received nearly 30 million views.

In the comments section of this and other viral videos endorsing rage-applying, hundreds of TikTok users shared their own experience.

“I got the best job of my life (after) rage applying for 20 minutes waiting at the dentist's office. Rage on,” said one person.

“Rage applied, then rage negotiated and doubled my salary with a new job,” another commented.