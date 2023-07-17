Pune farmer earns Rs 2.8 crore selling 17,000 tomato crates

Ishwar Gayakar said that he had not got the earnings in a single day and had seen days when he incurred losses, as well. (Representational Photo).

A Pune farmer claimed that he had earned Rs 2.8 crore by selling 17,000 tomato crates. The farmer, identified as 36-year-old Ishwar Gayakar from Junnar taluk, added that he aspired to earn Rs 3.5 crore and had a stock of 4,000 crates of tomatoes with him which could help earn more money.

Gayakar said that he had not got the earnings in a single day and had endured in the past, as well.

"This is not something I have earned in one day. I have been cultivating tomatoes on my 12-acre farm for the last six-seven years now. I have also incurred losses several times but I have never left my hopes. In 2021, I had made a loss of rupees 18-20 lakhs but I did not stop," Gayakar told ANI.

Gayakar has been a farmer since 2005 and took over from his father. He works with his wife at his farm and from 2017, has been cultivating tomatoes on 12 acres of land. He added his wife and his family have helped him in his journey.

"I feel this success has come to me because of the blessings of my parents, grandparents and hard work of my wife who works with me in the farm. Everyone in my family is happy with the price we got for our tomatoes.

"This year, I have cultivated tomatoes on 12 acres and till today, I have sold around 17,000 crates priced between Rs 770 to Rs 2,311 per crate. So in total, I have earned Rs 2.8 crore till now," he said.

He added that he could earn more money with the remaining tomatoes at his disposal.

"I still have a stock of around 3,000 to 4,000 crates of tomatoes at my farm. So if you calculate, my total earnings this year would go up to around ₹3.5 crore," Gayakar said.

The prices of tomatoes in different parts of India have increased significantly in the past few weeks and reports stated that tomato prices were likely to return to normalcy only by September.

