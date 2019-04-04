App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Prime and Prime Plus: All you need to know about PUBG subscription plans

These subscription packs reward players with Unknown Credits (UC), Battle Points (BP), Royale Points (RP) and daily discounts on other purchases made under the subscription.

Pranav Hegde
Moneycontrol News

At the beginning of Season 6, PUBG introduced new weapons, outfits and Royale Pass. The company had also announced that it would release two subscription packs that would include some perks that would benefit players.

PUBG Mobile has introduced two new subscription plans called Prime and Prime Plus for players in India. These subscription packs reward players with Unknown Credits (UC), Battle Points (BP), Royale Points (RP) and daily discounts on other purchases made under the subscription.

IMG_5561Starting with the Prime subscription, the pack has a monthly fee of Rs 79 on iOS and Rs 85 on Android. Players who subscribe to Prime pack would get 5UC daily (150UC total) and can purchase items with BP with a temporary day-limit of seven days and 30 days.

The Prime Plus pack gets a lot more benefits compared to Prime. It offers 20UC daily compared to 5UC on the Prime subscription. Items in the shop can be purchased via BP for either seven days, 30 days or permanently. Users would also get 10 RP points and daily discounts on crates every day. Lastly, one Classic Crate can be purchased for 50 per cent every day. The Prime Plus pack can be bought for Rs 400 per month on Android. Post the first month; Android users will have to pay Rs 850 every month. For iOS users, monthly subscription would cost Rs 419 for the first month, and Rs 799 afterwards.

Apart from the rewards mentioned above, players who subscribe for the Prime Plus pack would get 300 UC, a Classic Crate coupon, a PUBG Premium crate coupon, a rename card, and an advanced room card as a bonus. 
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 10:18 am

tags #PUBG #PUBG Prime and Prime Plus #PUBG update

