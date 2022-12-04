PR Sundar apologises for controversial tweets after backlash

(Image credit: Screengrab from video uploaded by PR Sundar)

Options trader PR Sundar, slammed for his recent "vulgar" and "distasteful" comments on Twitter, has apologised in a YouTube video.

Sundar, in spat with another user last month, had made comments about women and virginity, that were criticised by many.

Yesterday, he posted a video apologising to the user he sparred with.

"People say I should not have used certain unparliamentary words, and I do agree, I should not have used it," he said.

His comments had sparked anger on social media. Comments described it as the "most vulgar tweet of the year".

Vivek Bajaj, celebrated YouTuber, took down a conversation he had posted with Sundar.

“As a daughter's father, it's painful to see the comment. I know the communication intent was something else, but the execution was extremely poor,” Bajaj said.

Sundar is also under scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

His firm, Mansun Consultancy Pvt Ltd, has been listed under the Cause List pertaining to "examination of unregistered investment advisory".

Sundar has also been accused of only posting about his profitable positions.

A former Mathematics professor, Sundar has seen his trading capital rise to over Rs 50 crore. He claimed to have earned Rs 20 crore in profits from trading and other ventures last year.