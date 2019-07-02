PM Narendra Modi hails Bollywood stars for endorsing Jal Shakti Abhiyan

With water conservation becoming a major talking point, the Centre has launched Jal Shakti Abhiyan and this initiative has received support from two Bollywood bigwigs - Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Within hours of the Bollywood superstars posting the awareness videos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed them for joining him in the efforts to create awareness on this raging issue.



"Extremely valid points by @aamir_khan on the need to conserve water and create awareness at the grassroots level," PM Modi wrote in the post where he re-tweeted Aamir Khan's video.

To this Aamir Khan responded by tagging PM Modi and praising the government for embarking on this campaign. He said: “@narendramodi Sir, the initiative taken up by you of making water the fundamental and primary issue for all of us is an extremely important step. Our wholehearted support is with you.”

The PM shared another tweet, where he hailed Amitabh Bachchan saying his words are inspiring.



"Wise words from @SrBachchan, which will surely inspire you towards conserving water and urging others to do so as well! #JanShakti4JalShakti," Modi tweeted.Both the videos shared by the superstars are over a minute long, and they were picked up by the official Twitter handle of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan campaign before the PM could share them on his official Twitter handle, where he enjoys a following of 48.3 million people.

The Jal Shakti Mission aims to raise awareness on several water conservation techniques such as rainwater harvesting, renovation of traditional water bodies, reuse, watershed development, etc in 1,592 blocks spanning 256 districts where there is an acute scarcity of water.

The campaign will continue till the middle of September and a second phase will be held from October 1 to November 30 in states that receive northeast retreating monsoons.

Notably, when Modi addressed the nation through "Mann Ki Baat" radio show, he requested citizens to use water judiciously.