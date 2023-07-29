People left stranded mid-air after 72 feet high rollercoaster breaks down. Watch

The public on the rollercoaster were stranded for 30-45 minutes before park authorities arrived at the scene and began rescue operations. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @SuppWarehouseUK).

A group of people were left hanging in mid-air after a rollercoaster broke down in the United Kingdom. In a video released on Twitter, the group could be seen stuck on the 72 feet high rollercoaster, called "The Rage", located at Southend Theme Park. A BBC report stated that the carriage got stuck just after 2 pm local time.



Breaking news. A roller coaster at Southend Theme Park has broken down leaving riders stuck on the lift.#Southend#Rollercoasterpic.twitter.com/td1oYnFQgV — Supplement Warehouse (@SuppWarehouseUK) July 28, 2023

The public on the rollercoaster were stranded for about 40 minutes before park authorities arrived at the scene and began rescue operations.

"They had to be harnessed and rescued down. It got stuck, it's the big one there that goes through the loop - it goes up, God knows high, and then straight back down and then loops. It literally just got stuck, right at the top," a woman, who was at the park with her six-year-old daughter, told The Mirror.

"Just after 2pm today, a carriage on Rage stopped on the lift. Our highly trained team immediately initiated our ride evacuation plan, which has been certified by the Health and Safety Executive and Essex fire and rescue.

"All passengers were returned to the ground, safe and sound, and reunited with their families within 40 minutes," Marc Miller, the managing director of Stockvale Group that runs Adventure Island told The Guardian.

The rollercoaster gives passengers a unique experience and includes of drop of above 90 degrees.

