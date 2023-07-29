English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    People left stranded mid-air after 72 feet high rollercoaster breaks down. Watch

    In a video released on Twitter, the group could be seen stuck on the 72-feet high rollercoaster, called "The Rage", located at Southend Theme Park.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST
    Rollercoaster

    The public on the rollercoaster were stranded for 30-45 minutes before park authorities arrived at the scene and began rescue operations. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @SuppWarehouseUK).


    A group of people were left hanging in mid-air after a rollercoaster broke down in the United Kingdom. In a video released on Twitter, the group could be seen stuck on the 72 feet high rollercoaster, called "The Rage", located at Southend Theme Park. A BBC report stated that the carriage got stuck just after 2 pm local time.


    The public on the rollercoaster were stranded for about 40 minutes before park authorities arrived at the scene and began rescue operations.

    "They had to be harnessed and rescued down. It got stuck, it's the big one there that goes through the loop - it goes up, God knows high, and then straight back down and then loops. It literally just got stuck, right at the top," a woman, who was at the park with her six-year-old daughter, told The Mirror.

    "Just after 2pm today, a carriage on Rage stopped on the lift. Our highly trained team immediately initiated our ride evacuation plan, which has been certified by the Health and Safety Executive and Essex fire and rescue.

    "All passengers were returned to the ground, safe and sound, and reunited with their families within 40 minutes," Marc Miller, the managing director of Stockvale Group that runs Adventure Island told The Guardian.

    Related stories

    The rollercoaster gives passengers a unique experience and includes of drop of above 90 degrees.

    Also read: Man goes bungee jumping to celebrate divorce, falls 70 feet after rope snaps

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #United Kingdom
    first published: Jul 29, 2023 02:13 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!