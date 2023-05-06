Man goes bungee jumping to celebrate divorce, falls 70 feet after rope snaps

After surviving the jump, the man said that he was grateful but admitted to have been facing sleeping issues. (Representational Photo).

A man who went bungee jumping to celebrate his divorce returned with a broken neck after the rope snapped and he plunged 70 feet.

The 22-year-old, who was identified as Rafael dos Santos Tosta, went to Campo Magro in Brazil to take part in the bridge swing on February 11, this year and after taking the plunge, suffered from injuries after rope snapped.

"I have always been a very calm person, but things changed recently," he told the media after surviving the fall.

"After the divorce, I wanted to enjoy life in every way possible. I was doing a lot of crazy things. I was not valuing my life at all," he added.

After surviving the jump, however, Tosta said that he was grateful but admitted to have been facing sleeping issues.

"You start to see life and be grateful for everything. It's not that I didn't care before, but I didn't look at it with this perspective. My life will never be the same. I don't want to be the Rafael I was before. I have to be thankful for being alive, which is already a very big thing.

"My sleep is not the same. I'm not able to sleep. I had to seek help. I started having crises, nightmares, and I'm afraid to go to sleep."We think we are strong, but if you have a specialist or a light, it's much better than trying to get up alone," he said.

Following the fall, Tosta was stabilised by a medical team from the Military Police Air Operations Battalion and flown in an helicopter to Rocio Hospital in Campo Largo. He is currently undergoing intensive therapy.

Also read: Caught on camera: Tourist’s miraculous escape as bungee jumping cord breaks