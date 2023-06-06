English
    Odisha train accident: CEO says Paytm will match donations made to victims using the app

    The money raised will be transferred into the bank account of Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Paytm stated.

    Ankita Sengupta
    June 06, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST
    For every rupee raised, Paytm will donate a rupee, i.e., will match the contribution, CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared.

    Paytm CEO and founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Tuesday announced that the fintech company would match the donations made towards the victims of Odisha train tragedy via the app. The accident on June 2 resulted in more than 280 deaths and with over a thousand injured.


    Taking to Twitter, Sharma wrote, "Contribute to Odisha Train tragedy victims through Paytm. We will match all your contributions rupee to rupee. Thanks for your contributions."

    In a statement, the company added, "Paytm is starting a fundraising campaign for the victims and injured of Balasore Train Accident in partnership with Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) & Paytm Foundation. For every rupee raised, Paytm will donate a rupee, i.e., will match the contribution."

    The money raised will be transferred into the bank account of Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund. "80G tax can be availed on the amount donated. Receipts can be downloaded from the 'Order & Bookings' section in the Paytm app," the company added.

    The move was lauded by Twitter users with many sharing screenshots of their donations via Paytm.


    The horrifying train crash in Odisha -- that involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods wagon -- happened close to the Bahanaga Baazar station in the Balasore district, about 250 kilometres south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

