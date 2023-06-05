Reliance Foundation unveils 10-point relief plan to help Odisha train accident victims

The train accident on June 2 involved three trains-Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train

Reliance Foundation has unveiled a 10-point relief plan to help those who have been injured as well as the families that have lost their loved ones in the Odisha triple-train accident, which left at least 275 people dead and 900 injured.

The horrifying train crash in Odisha - that involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods wagon - took place on June 2. The accident happened close to the Bahanaga Baazar station in the Balasore district, about 250 kilometres south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

According to a statement from the Reliance Foundation, its specialised disaster management team was sent out immediately following the accident to help in the ground rescue efforts, and the crew is providing the injured round-the-clock care. It expressed hope that they would support the bereaved families in rebuilding their lives.

“It is with immense sorrow and a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences on behalf of Reliance Foundation to the families who have lost their loved ones in the tragic train accident in Odisha. As soon as we learnt about the accident, our specialized disaster management team was immediately deployed to facilitate the rescue effort on ground. Our team continues to provide round-the-clock aid and assistance to the injured," Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said in a statement.

"While we cannot undo the suffering caused by the tragedy, we are fully committed to helping the bereaved families rebuild their lives and prepare for the future. With this as our solemn mission, we are announcing a 10-point programme to offer our unwavering support to those affected by this unfortunate incident. Our Foundation, along with the extended Reliance family, stands in firm solidarity with the affected communities during this difficult time,” she noted.

The following list of 10 actions will assist those impacted by the tragedy:

1. Free fuel for ambulances dealing with the disaster through Jio-BP network.

2. Provision of free ration supplies, including flour, sugar, dal, rice, salt and cooking oil, for the next six months to affected families through Reliance stores.

3. Free medicines for injured to support their immediate recovery needs; medical treatment for those needing hospitalization due to the accident.

4. Counselling services for emotional and psychosocial support.

5. Providing employment opportunities through Jio and Reliance Retail to one family member of the deceased, as needed

6. Provision of support aids to people with disabilities, including wheelchairs and artificial limbs.

7. Specialist skill training for those impacted to find new employment opportunities.

8. Microfinance and training opportunities for women who may have lost their sole earning family member

9. Provide livestock such as cow, buffalo, goat and poultry for alternate livelihood support to rural families impacted by the accident

10. Free mobile connectivity to a family member of the bereaved for a year to enable them to rebuild their livelihood.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.