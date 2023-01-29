English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Edelweiss's Radhika Gupta wants Shah Rukh Khan and Anne Hathaway to star in a 'love story'

    Twitter users seem to favour the idea as one wrote: "He is the quintessential Bollywood romantic heartthrob...and she is my favourite from Hollywood...and some astro coincidence here as both are Scorpios."

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    January 29, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan and Anne Hathaway

    Shah Rukh Khan and Anne Hathaway

    The stunning success of Pathaan which marked Shah Rukh Khan's return to the screen after four years has left the actor's fans asking for more. One among them is Edelweiss MD and CEO Radhika Gupta. On Sunday, she shared that she would love the "Pathaan" star to act with Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway in a romantic film set in Nainital.

    Gupta was reacting to a tweet shared by August Blue (@anandi010) which read: "Imagining them together in a love story set in a hilly town..Nainital. Talking in Indian-American English. Sitting on one of those green benches, fingers interlaced. Looking at the jheel. Discussing groceries, calling the plumber, picking up their daughter after school…"


    Responding to it, Radhika Gupta wrote, "Make this already someone."