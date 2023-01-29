Edelweiss's Radhika Gupta wants Shah Rukh Khan and Anne Hathaway to star in a 'love story'

Shah Rukh Khan and Anne Hathaway

The stunning success of Pathaan which marked Shah Rukh Khan's return to the screen after four years has left the actor's fans asking for more. One among them is Edelweiss MD and CEO Radhika Gupta. On Sunday, she shared that she would love the "Pathaan" star to act with Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway in a romantic film set in Nainital.

Gupta was reacting to a tweet shared by August Blue (@anandi010) which read: "Imagining them together in a love story set in a hilly town..Nainital. Talking in Indian-American English. Sitting on one of those green benches, fingers interlaced. Looking at the jheel. Discussing groceries, calling the plumber, picking up their daughter after school…"

Responding to it, Radhika Gupta wrote, "Make this already someone."



Make this already someone… https://t.co/doPW0vYvEp

— Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) January 28, 2023

Other Twitter users also agreed with the idea.

"Even an episode of Modern Love will do," tweeted user @arpitaswrites. Another user Vijay Chaturvedi (@Vc0904Vijay) commented, "He is the quintessential Bollywood romantic heartthrob...and she is my favourite from Hollywood...and some astro coincidence here as both are Scorpios..."

Meanwhile, Pathaan has already collected more than Rs 300 crore at the box office. Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said in a statement, "It is incredible that Pathaan has registered the biggest all-time opening in India and overseas, considering the collections of the film in the first 3 days of release which is dubbed as the opening weekend for any film."

"Pathaan has been blessed by Indians across the globe and what is happening with this film is unprecedented and historic."