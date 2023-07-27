Passenger finds 'cockroach' rolled into roti served on Vande Bharat Express. See pics

Pictures of the insect in the roti shared by passenger and Twitter user @subodhpahalajan.

A passenger travelling in a Vande Bharat Express in Madhya Pradesh reported finding a cockroach rolled into a roti that he was served by the IRCTC catering staff. Pictures shared by the man showed a small insect stuck to one of the rotis.

The passenger was travelling from Bhopal to Gwalior when the incident happened.



Responding to the tweet, the IRCTC asked for his PNR number and replied, "We did not intend for this unpleasant experience. Appropriate actions will be taken to ensure that such incidents will not repeat."

In related news, a Hyderabad man lost close to Rs 6,000 after he used the toilet inside a Vande Bharat Express train at the Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal.

As per a report in India Today, Abdul Qadir was traveling to Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh with his wife and eight-year-old son. The family arrived in Bhopal and were about to take another train to Singrauli.

At the railway station, the man felt an urgent need to urinate but could not find a toilet nearby so he entered a Vande Bharat Express, which was Indore-bound, to use the toilet. But when he came out of the toilet, he found the doors to be locked. The train was leaving the station. The man tried to take help from the police and ticket collectors but was told that only the train driver could open the door. He was then fined Rs 1,020 for boarding the train without a ticket and was allowed to get off at Ujjain where he had to pay Rs 750 for a bus ticket to return to Bhopal and reunite with his family.

