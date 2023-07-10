Parineeti Chopra invests in healthcare startup Clensta

Parineeti Chopra announced on Monday that she had become a partner and investor at Clensta. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@ParineetiChopra)

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra announced on Monday that she had become an investor and partner at health and personal care startup Clensta. Writing on Twitter, the 34-year-old actor said that she had been wanting to do something like this for 4 years and was looking for the right team to do it.

"The time has come, to do it all. The past 8 months have been an absolute roller coaster.. I have made some significant changes in my career... (and life). Positive, new, pattern breaking, gutsy, impactful and meaningful for me.

Now, I am finally getting to do something that I have been wanting to do for 4 years but needed the right team to do it with. My education and business background have always made me want to do more than just act; and I am glad my crazy team and I now, have the same vision for my dreams," Chopra wrote on Monday.

The actor revealed that she felt Clensta was making products like no other competitor, which made her take the decision to become an investor in the company.

"I am super excited to announce my brand new journey as an Investor and Partner at Clensta. I decided to partner with them for one simple reason- they are making products that no one else is. Ever heard of Waterless Bathing or Shampooing? Unseen, brand new, innovative. Over the next few weeks we will introduce you to the world of Clensta and the stuff we are working on...its gonna blow your mind (Just as it blew mine)!

So excited to have you guys join me in this crazy phase and to be a part of my passion project," she added.



In May, Chopra got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in Delhi. As per PTI, around 150 of the couple’s closest friends and family members were invited for the engagement ceremony.

