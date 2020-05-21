App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parallel universe? NASA device spots reverse cosmic ray shower

Researchers believe the neutrinos were actually travelling back in time, reversing the laws of physics as we know them.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image (Flickr)
Representational image (Flickr)

The scientific community has been awestruck since it stumbled upon “a fountain of high-energy particles erupting from the ice” in Antarctica, which could prove the existence of a parallel universe.

Now, a parallel universe would typically exist where the established rules of physics would not apply and this discovery was made by NASA’s Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA).

The United States space agency’s stratospheric balloon payload ANITA was designed to detect cosmic-ray air showers by reading radio wave signals that would bounce off the ice. However, what it detected in the course of the flights it took between 2006 and 2014 was a fountain of high energy particles that resembled an upside-down cosmic shower.

Close

A Newshub report states that the findings were initially dismissed as background noise or technical glitches, but now some researchers are claiming these were “in pretty strong tension with the standard model of physics”, implying a parallel universe may have been created during the Big  Bang.

Professor Peter Gorham, a researcher at the University of Hawaii said: “What we saw is something that looked just like a cosmic ray, as seen in reflection off the ice sheet, but it wasn’t reflected. It was as if the cosmic ray had come out of the ice itself. A very strange thing.”

The discovery that gave rise to this conundrum was made several years ago but gained prominence recently with the other plausible explanations being ruled out one by one.

Researchers believe the neutrinos were actually travelling back in time, reversing the laws of physics as we know them.

Admitting that everyone was not comfortable with the hypothesis, Professor Gorham pointed out that the bizarre phenomenon could also be the “indication of some new type of physics”.

Researcher Neil Turok of the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics is also of the opinion that the reverse cosmic shower could be proof of a parallel universe, reported the Express.

Notably, Professor Stephen Hawking had also proposed in his final paper that our universe is only of many similar ones that exist in the cosmos.

First Published on May 21, 2020 06:15 pm

