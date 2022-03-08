Over 4 million views for Google's Women's Day ad ft. trans woman. Watch

Women's Day: The Google ad features transwoman Prakriti Soni and other women using voice-activated searches to find solutions to their problems. (Image credit: Screengrab from video shared on Twitter)

After dedicating a doodle to the various roles that women play, Google on Women's Day released an ad film focusing on equal rights and opportunities for women.

The ad on voice-activated Google searches featured women from different walks of life using the feature to find answers to their problems.

Describing the ad, Google stated: "The lived experiences of men and women, in our country and around the world vary in ways that aren’t discussed widely but are well known. And yet, every now and then, we see someone ask, question and search for answers and information that brings about change."

"This idea of using our voice has been the catalyst for change through history. With Voice Search on Google, finding what you need could be just a question away."

The Women's Day ad also features transwoman Prakriti Soni who has been actively sharing the journey of her transformation on Instagram. Soni shared the ad on her stories on Tuesday and wrote, "I'm so happy to share this! I'm in a Google ad!"

Instagram stories shared by Prakriti Soni who was featured in the Google ad on Women's Day.

The video has been viewed more than 4 million times on YouTube and over 1 million times on Twitter, and has been appreciated by internet users.

"We need such advertisements on TV and newspaper. Such content needs to be out there and in the face. Not as a YouTube video which'll get lost in a pool of other videos," commented YouTube user Aishwarya Nikam.

Another user who goes by the handle 'Flair of Sanjana' wrote, "This is such an inspirational ad! Kudos to all who made it, we need awareness about women empowerment more!"

"This is what we call an advertisement doing promotion of product and spreading awareness and also bringing goodwill to the company, one of the best and meaningful advertisement ever," commented YouTuber Shubhru Pardhi.