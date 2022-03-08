Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath shares wife's cancer journey on Women's Day. He too went bald

Nithin Kamath has agreed to remain bald until Seema's hair grows back again. (Image credit: seema.page)

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath shared his wife Seema’s inspiring cancer battle on International Women’s Day on Twitter.

“Seema, my wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer last Nov. She decided to share her journey & learnings till now to create awareness on cancer & the importance of regular health checkups, health insurance & overall health & well being. Happy Women's Day,” Kamath tweeted with a link to a blog page where Seema had chronicled her cancer journey in detail.



Seema, my wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer last Nov. She decided to share her journey & learnings till now to create awareness on cancer & the importance of regular health checkups, health insurance & overall health & well being.

Happy Women's Day. https://t.co/09hsHMDPWp

— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) March 8, 2022

Seema’s blog is titled: “I am the healthiest person I know, and I got cancer!” and she writes about every step taken before and after her cancer was detected and her journey so far trying to beat the deadly disease.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in November last year and has had two chemotherapy sessions already. It is Stage 2 cancer and not more than 2 years old.

“Until a couple of weeks ago, I hadn’t spoken about my cancer to anyone apart from my immediate family and a few friends. While I am generally a private person, I also realized while going through all the tests and conversations trying to find the best doctor, that maybe I am not talking about it also because like mental illness, cancer is also a taboo in our country,” Seema writes.

She writes about her family, her army man father, how she met her husband, her stint as a cabin crew member in India and Singapore, the birth of her son Kiaan in 2015 and the life-changing moment when she was diagnosed.

She writes that a lump in her breast turned out cancerous and she regrets not having it checked out a couple of years ago when she noticed a few first signs.

The Kamath’s decided to get the treatment done in India and vouched that the whole process seemed much faster in our country.

Photos of Seema Kamath just before being diagnosed and after her second chemo. (Image: seema.page)

Seema also talks about a few big shocks she experienced through the process. First being an impending mastectomy after surgery, the second being hair loss after chemotherapy. Post-surgery, Seema had to be fitted with pipes to collect waste fluids.

“I had pipes fixed near my armpits and breasts that were connected to a container to collect waste fluids for almost 3 weeks,” she writes.

Before the chemo started, there was another key step.

“Before the Chemo started, there was another surgery to implant a port near my left shoulder to deliver the Chemo medicines. The port being permanent (up to 5 years) is more convenient than IV (intravenous) which is temporary. While the port implant surgery was supposed to be easy, it wasn’t as easy. I am still not used to having an external device in my body,” she writes.

Seema cut hair her really short before the chemo started to cope with the hair loss.

Recalling her chemo experience, Seema writes how a chemo drug make her feel slightly better. But two days later, the pain began.

“Surprisingly I experienced nothing for the first two days after Chemo and I thought ah this isn’t too tough, and then suddenly it hit me. It felt like being run over by a truck for the next 5 to 7 days. Weakness, joint pain, diarrhoea, constipation, nausea, no sense of taste, and more. But thankfully it ended within 7 days,” she writes.

Nithin and Seema have now both shaved their heads and are waiting for Seema to get her hair back. They decided to not go for a wig after deciding how important it was to talk about cancer, a taboo.

Seema concluded with her takeaways and learnings the experience brought her. She stresses the importance of a good health insurance policy, regular health check-ups among others.

Her blog has several pictures of her, her family and husband and her hospital rounds. Though dealing with such a crisis, Seema has abundantly joked in the blog that you can read here.

Seema Kamath has already had two chemo sessions and there are two more to go. She says she will probably write again about her next two sessions and what helped her get better.