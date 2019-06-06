Oppo and Xiaomi reveal prototype smartphones with under-display front cameras

While 2018 saw the notch on smartphone reduced down to the size of a drop; 2019 has done away with it all together with manufacturers opting for punch-holes to house the front camera or moving parts that pop-up, rotate or flip to provide access to the camera.

However, none of these can be seen as perfect solutions to do away with the notch as punch-hole displays are still visible and there’s always a chance of moving parts failing, which makes the only real solution to a notch-less future an “under-display camera”.



For those seeking the perfect, notchless smartphone screen experience – prepare to be amazed.

While Samsung, the world’s leading manufacturer of OLED panels, confirmed that it was working on the technology that enables under-display cameras, the Chinese big boys seem to have beaten it to the punch. Both Oppo and Xiaomi recently unveiled handsets with cameras hidden under the display through tweets.

While the video isn't very clear, and it close to impossible to tell the handset used, it is evident that Oppo is closing in on the technology. Despite being a prototype, the fact that Oppo is confident enough to show-off the technology is excellent news for the notch-less revolution.



Do you want a sneak peek at the future? Here you go...introducing you to Under-Display Camera technology!#Xiaomi#InnovationForEveryonepic.twitter.com/d2HL6FHkh1

— Xiaomi #5GIsHere (@Xiaomi) 3 June 2019

And, Oppo wasn't alone with Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi wasting little time in sharing its version of the under-display camera.

Xiaomi's video showcased a prototype Mi 9 with a front camera hidden under the screen and a standard Mi 9 with the camera in a water-drop notch. Both Oppo and Xiaomi are likely turning off the pixels right in front of the camera sensor.

The under-display camera on the Mi 9 prototype is still slightly visible, which leads us to believe that the technology hasn't yet been perfected. But it's always exciting to see smartphone manufacturers going the extra mile. While these strategic leaks don't confirm when the under-display camera will reach commercial handsets, they do confirm that the wheels are in motion.