App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo and Xiaomi reveal prototype smartphones with under-display front cameras

Both Chinese smartphone manufacturers shared their latest innovations on official Twitter handles.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

While 2018 saw the notch on smartphone reduced down to the size of a drop; 2019 has done away with it all together with manufacturers opting for punch-holes to house the front camera or moving parts that pop-up, rotate or flip to provide access to the camera.

However, none of these can be seen as perfect solutions to do away with the notch as punch-hole displays are still visible and there’s always a chance of moving parts failing, which makes the only real solution to a notch-less future an “under-display camera”.

While Samsung, the world’s leading manufacturer of OLED panels, confirmed that it was working on the technology that enables under-display cameras, the Chinese big boys seem to have beaten it to the punch. Both Oppo and Xiaomi recently unveiled handsets with cameras hidden under the display through tweets.

While the video isn't very clear, and it close to impossible to tell the handset used, it is evident that Oppo is closing in on the technology. Despite being a prototype, the fact that Oppo is confident enough to show-off the technology is excellent news for the notch-less revolution.

related news

And, Oppo wasn't alone with Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi wasting little time in sharing its version of the under-display camera.

Xiaomi's video showcased a prototype Mi 9 with a front camera hidden under the screen and a standard Mi 9 with the camera in a water-drop notch.  Both Oppo and Xiaomi are likely turning off the pixels right in front of the camera sensor.

The under-display camera on the Mi 9 prototype is still slightly visible, which leads us to believe that the technology hasn't yet been perfected. But it's always exciting to see smartphone manufacturers going the extra mile. While these strategic leaks don't confirm when the under-display camera will reach commercial handsets, they do confirm that the wheels are in motion.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #Oppo #Samsung #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.