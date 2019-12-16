OnePlus 7T Pro users reporting issues with the Adaptive Brightness feature

OnePlus 7T Pro users have reported an issue with the display on the company’s community forum. Users are complaining about a problem with the Adaptive Brightness feature on the device.

According to user complaints, the brightness of the phone remains low even when under direct sunlight.

One user complained, “I'm not sure if I'm the only one because the adaptive brightness on my brand new One Plus 7T Pro is absolutely abysmal. It goes black when it shouldn't and is clearly not working as it should. I turned it off and kept the brightness to my liking, but I'm really unhappy with how this has been implemented on this phone or is it only my device that's having this issue?”

Since the first complaint, several users have been reporting the same issue. While OnePlus hasn’t commented or acknowledged the issue, the problem can be resolved by manually adjusting the brightness on the device.

Recent reports on the OnePlus Forums also suggest that the company is rolling out Oxygen OS 10.0.5 and 10.0.7 for the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T, respectively.

The latest update for the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro brings improvements in photo quality, optimisation of RAM management, improved app launch speeds, and Android security patches for November 2019.