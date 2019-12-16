App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 7T Pro users reporting issues with the Adaptive Brightness feature

The problem can be resolved by manually adjusting the brightness on the device.

Carlsen Martin

OnePlus 7T Pro users have reported an issue with the display on the company’s community forum. Users are complaining about a problem with the Adaptive Brightness feature on the device.

According to user complaints, the brightness of the phone remains low even when under direct sunlight.

One user complained, “I'm not sure if I'm the only one because the adaptive brightness on my brand new One Plus 7T Pro is absolutely abysmal. It goes black when it shouldn't and is clearly not working as it should. I turned it off and kept the brightness to my liking, but I'm really unhappy with how this has been implemented on this phone or is it only my device that's having this issue?”

Close

Since the first complaint, several users have been reporting the same issue. While OnePlus hasn’t commented or acknowledged the issue, the problem can be resolved by manually adjusting the brightness on the device.

related news

Recent reports on the OnePlus Forums also suggest that the company is rolling out Oxygen OS 10.0.5 and 10.0.7 for the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T, respectively.

The latest update for the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro brings improvements in photo quality, optimisation of RAM management, improved app launch speeds, and Android security patches for November 2019.

Additionally, the flagship OnePlus 7T Pro is also getting a couple of fixes that tackle the black and white screen issues on some apps and black lines of the screen that appeared while charging the device.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.