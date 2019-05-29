App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 7 Pro users report display and earpiece issues, company assures a fix

There have been a few more issues related to the pop-up camera that activates automatically, and also the battery in some devices draining fast.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

The OnePlus 7 Pro was launched earlier this month in India and other international markets. One of the smartphone’s buzz-creating spec was its display that OnePlus claimed, had revolutionary tech installed. Over two weeks after the launch, OnePlus 7 Pro users are complaining that their device is having some issues.

According to early OnePlus 7 Pro users, their smartphone’s display is experiencing ‘phantom touches’. This issue is mostly triggering on the upper corners of the screen that is causing the ghost touches.

Users pointed out the phantom touch issues when using the CPU-Z application, and is more noticeable in third-party applications as well. The issue could possibly be a bug in OxygenOS which can be resolved with an OTA update.

"My new One Plus 7 Pro is experiencing severe ghost touches and App crashes. Any one else have these problems?, said a user on the OnePlus forum.

The problem does not end here. Some OnePlus 7 Pro users have complained of a high-pitched noise that they hear when on a voice call. OnePlus has promised to work on the issue and fix it with an update. 

related news

There have been a few more issues related to the pop-up camera that activates automatically, and also the battery in some devices draining fast.

The company has confirmed several bugs and has uploaded a list of it on its website. The company has assured that it is working on fixing all the confirmed bugs and provide a better user experience on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

"We are investigating all the possibilities that may cause this issue, instead of rushing to give a conclusion", the company stated.
First Published on May 29, 2019 04:12 pm

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones #Technology #trends

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.