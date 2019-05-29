OnePlus 7 Pro users report display and earpiece issues, company assures a fix

The OnePlus 7 Pro was launched earlier this month in India and other international markets. One of the smartphone’s buzz-creating spec was its display that OnePlus claimed, had revolutionary tech installed. Over two weeks after the launch, OnePlus 7 Pro users are complaining that their device is having some issues.



So it seems that phantom touching is real. Please fix this issue. #OnePlus7Pro @OnePlus_USA pic.twitter.com/MdtmUlGlP6

— MightyDroid (@mighty_droid) May 27, 2019

According to early OnePlus 7 Pro users, their smartphone’s display is experiencing ‘phantom touches’. This issue is mostly triggering on the upper corners of the screen that is causing the ghost touches.

Users pointed out the phantom touch issues when using the CPU-Z application, and is more noticeable in third-party applications as well. The issue could possibly be a bug in OxygenOS which can be resolved with an OTA update.

"My new One Plus 7 Pro is experiencing severe ghost touches and App crashes. Any one else have these problems?, said a user on the OnePlus forum.

The problem does not end here. Some OnePlus 7 Pro users have complained of a high-pitched noise that they hear when on a voice call. OnePlus has promised to work on the issue and fix it with an update.

There have been a few more issues related to the pop-up camera that activates automatically, and also the battery in some devices draining fast.

First day of my OnePlus 7 pro. What do you have to say about this? The selfie camera got stuck! Truly disappointing! @MKBHD @oneplus #OnePlus7Pro #OnePlus7ProReviews pic.twitter.com/jNj59WyDt4— Haard Swadia (@HaardSwadia) May 20, 2019

The company has confirmed several bugs and has uploaded a list of it on its website. The company has assured that it is working on fixing all the confirmed bugs and provide a better user experience on the OnePlus 7 Pro.