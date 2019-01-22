Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card: All you need to know

At CES 2019, Nvidia launched the GeForce RTX 2060 for $349, bringing the graphics card closer to its GTX series peers such as 1070, 1070Ti, and AMD Vega 56 range.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 is not only cheaper than the 1070, 1070Ti and Vega 56, but also outclasses them in terms of performance and featured support for ray tracing, benchmark tests show.

India and America are two different countries and rates of graphics cards in both countries are very different. In the past, Indian PC gamers have seen close to a 50% increase in the price of GPUs as compared to PC gamers in the US, placing two similar GTX 1070s at Rs 42,000 in India and approximately Rs 27,000 in the US.

While prices in both markets feature the same disparity, the Nvidia RTX 2060 doesn’t. The RTX 2060 which is priced at $349 (approx Rs 28,000) in US markets, will start at Rs 32,799 in Indian markets.

What you’re getting essentially, is a Rs 32,000 card that can outperform many of the GTX 1070Ti cards in the Rs 40,000-50,000 price range, not only saving you Rs 8,000 but also offer better performance and support for ray tracing.

Kind of hard to believe right, but benchmark tests don’t lie:

There is a clear winner when it comes to gaming on max settings at 1440p. The RTX 2060 utilises Nvidia’s latest Turing architecture, rather than the Pascal architecture used in the GTX 1070Ti. Most gamers in the mid-range often game at 1080p, so how does the RTX 2060 handle Full HD gaming? Let’s find out.

The RTX 2060 even handles 1080p gaming better than the 1070Ti. After a long time, the Indian PC gamer can finally buy a graphic card that can deliver that excellent performance without breaking the bank.

While we’ve only taken benchmark tests on 1440p and 1080p, the RTX 2060 can also handle games in 4K resolution at ultra-settings, delivering almost 60 FPS in a game like Battlefield V at 4K resolution.

The RTX 2060 offers the best price-per-performance ratio of any card in the Indian market. Nvidia’s RTX 2060 comes very close in performance to the RTX 2070 and AMD Vega 64, both of which are priced in the Rs 50,000 to Rs 65,000 range, making the RTX 2060 worth every penny.

The release of the RTX 2060 marks a major win for the Indian consumer, whose dream for a GPU that offers an excellent price-to-performance ratio has finally become a reality.