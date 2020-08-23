North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in coma, sister declared de facto second-in-command: Report

South Korean diplomat Chang Song-min -- former aide of South Korean ex-President Kim Dae-Jung – has told the media that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is comatose.

He claimed that the North Korean leader’s health is fast deteriorating and his sister Kim Yo-jong has already been declared the de facto second-in-command.

As per a Wion News report, Chang Song-min has claimed that Kim Yo-jong has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing diplomatic relations with the United States and South Korea.

He reportedly got the information from a source in China.

During his interaction with the South Korean media, Chang Song-min said: “I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended. A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period.”

He however believes that the power restructuring is not an obvious indication that Kim Yo-jong will succeed Kim Jong Un as the future leader of North Korea.

Chang also confirmed raging rumours by claiming that the latest photographs of Kim Jong Un being circulated by state-controlled North Korean media were fake.

Twitter had recently been abuzz with controversy theories of a body double being used after some social media users had spotted marked differences in Kim Jong Un's facial features in the photos of him attending a launch event as against his past photos.