North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in grave danger after surgery: Report

The US intelligence agencies are receiving information that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is in grave danger after undergoing surgery, CNN has reported citing a US official with direct knowledge.

North Korea's supreme leader recently missed the birthday celebration of his grandfather - the national founder, Kim Il Sung, sparking speculations about his health.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The last time Kim was seen publicly, he was presiding over a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's politburo on April 11.

April 15, the birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung, is North Korea's most important holiday. It was celebrated without any official mention of Kim Jong-Un's movements, said the report.

As Kim was reportedly absent from a festivity celebrating his grandfather, experts were unsure of what to draw out of it, as per the report.

In 2008, Kim Jong Il's absence from a parade celebrating North Korea's 60th anniversary was followed by rumblings that he was in poor health. But, it was later revealed that he had a stroke. After which his health continued to decline until he died in 2011, the report suggested.

There have been a number of recent rumours about the health of the North Korean leader. If Kim is hospitalised, it would explain why he was not present on the important April 15 celebrations, Bruce Klingner, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation and former CIA deputy division chief for North Korea told the publication.

However, over the years, there have been a number of false health rumours about Kim Jong-un or his father, he said, adding that “we'll have to wait and see.”

The publication tried to reach out to The National Security Council and Office of the Director of National Intelligence but was refused to get a comment.