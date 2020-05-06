App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rumour has it: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un uses a body double

Cynics have pointed out differences in the shape of the lips, teeth, and even the ears of the Korean leader and his purported body double

Jagyaseni Biswas

Ever since reports of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s ill health had surfaced in April, several rumours have been afloat about the dictator.

One such rumour suggests that the leader uses a body double for some of his public appearances. The conspiracy theories were sparked off by a photo of the leader that was taken at a recent ribbon-cutting event in the country.

After going missing from the public eye for a long time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, there were talks about the young leader’s failing health, with some reports claiming he has died.

Close

After almost a month-long hiatus he was seen attending a public event on May 2, smiling and exchanging pleasantries, looking like he is in the pink of health. However, instead of putting rumours to rest, this sudden appearance fanned them further, and people began claiming that it was not the supreme leader, but his body double, who attended the event. Those supporting the theory even came up with a set of evidence to back their claims. The cynics pointed out to differences in the shape of the lips, the teeth, and even the ears of the Korean leader and his purported body double.

related news

Twitter has been rife with such assumptions and analyses, piquing the interests even of noted personalities, such as British Parliamentarian Louise Mensch, who seemed convinced that Kim’s teeth looked different.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #conspiracy theories #Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Shashi Tharoor raises concerns with PM Modi over protocols for repatriation of stranded Indians from abroad

Shashi Tharoor raises concerns with PM Modi over protocols for repatriation of stranded Indians from abroad

Trump says coronavirus task force to work 'indefinitely,' shift focus

Trump says coronavirus task force to work 'indefinitely,' shift focus

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.