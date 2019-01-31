App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Nokia 8.1 Plus': Upgrades you may expect from Nokia 8 'successor'

India may see a successor to the Nokia 8 by the end of February.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

As the Mobile World Congress draws near, rumours of a new flagship Nokia phone, titled the Nokia 9 PureView have surfaced all over the Internet. However, India may see a successor to the Nokia 8 by the end of February. The rumoured Nokia 8.1 Plus will target consumers in the higher-mid range space.

The Nokia 8.1 is an excellent, feature-rich mid-range smartphone that performs surprisingly well but still could improve in some areas. Here are things one would expect from the rumoured Nokia 8.1 Plus –

Display

The 8.1 featured a 6.18-inch LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a very ugly notch. Considering the current trend of notch-less phones, you could expect to see a punch-hole display on the new 8.1 Plus smartphone, along with an AMOLED screen.

Camera

While the camera on the 8.1 is pretty decent for a higher mid-tier phone, it could use few improvements. There are several rumours about the Nokia 9 PureView phone’s Penta-camera setup, so expecting a triple camera set up on the 8.1 Plus. Whether it’s software or hardware, all improvements to the 8.1 rear camera would be welcomed.

related news

Battery

The 3500 mAh battery on the Nokia 8.1 failed to deliver all-day usage on a single charge, a change that could be expected on the rumoured 8.1 Plus. Whether Nokia improves battery life through software or a bigger battery remains to be seen, but all-day battery life is an absolute necessity in a higher mid-range smartphone.

Water-resistance

Water-resistant is a feature primarily seen on today’s generation of smartphones, and the new Nokia 8.1 Plus could feature an IP 67 or 68 rating.

Wireless charging

The 8.1 also didn’t feature support for wireless charging, despite the glass back, adding it to the rumoured Nokia 8.1 Plus could increase the “WOW” factor.

The Nokia 8.1 was as close to perfect as a mid-range smartphone could come, delivering above-average performance in all areas, an updated version of this mid-range smartphone could give it the boost it needs to compete with the top-dogs in the high-end mid-range space.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 12:52 pm

tags #smartphone #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.