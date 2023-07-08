Noida woman who refused to put muzzle on dog in lift issues clarification. Watch

The woman named Richa Srinet shared her side of story in a video on Twitter. (Image: @richa_srinet/Twitter)

Just yesterday, a video of a dog owner fighting inside the lift in a housing society in Noida surfaced online. Well, the woman was arguing with the residents because she refused to put a muzzle on her pet dog’s mouth while in the lift. Her pet was on a leash but a few residents requested her to put the muzzle as well.

The viral video started a debate on social media. And now, the woman named Richa Srinet has spoken up. Addressing yesterday’s incident, Richa claimed that she was abused and was left mentally disturbed after the incident. “"I was mentally disturbed after the incident since I got trolled,” Richa said in Hindi.

“50 rupay ka kutta aur 200 rupay ki leash (the dog is worth Rs 50 and the leash is worth Rs 200)" Richa recalled what some of the people were saying during the argument. She also mentioned that the abusive language used against her was too vile to repeat.

"Kya hum kisi bhi pashu pakshi ko do takey ka bol sakte hai? (Can we judge the worth of any animal?)", Richa said while claiming that she lost her cool after a woman started recording the incident on her phone.

Now, let’s circle back to the incident that started it all. So, Richa refused to put a muzzle on her dog’s face on the request of a few residents who wanted to board the lift too.

The man requesting her also mentioned a “pregnant lady” who “might face a problem”. “Aap jaise logon ko hi kutte kaat te hai (Dogs only bite people like you)” Richa can be heard saying after the couple tried to tell her that dog-biting cases were rising in Noida.



Dog lovers are very sensitive but not with humans. See this Noida lady's behavior with a pregnant woman. pic.twitter.com/F3iPtaiUef

— Angry Foofa (@AngryFoofa) July 7, 2023

The video ends with the man saying, "“Kis tarah ki lady hai ye (What kind of a lady is she?)”. To which the pet owner replied, "“Tumhaari biwi se behtar (Better than your wife)”. The clip also sparked a debate on Twitter.