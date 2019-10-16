App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No tolerance for sexual predators at workplace, Anand Mahindra tweets

After hearing of a few #MeToo cases at Mahindra Rise, the Chairman vowed to spare no one nor hide any case of sexual harassment that takes place in his office

Jagyaseni Biswas

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for being a righteous person, has finally spoken out about sexual harassment at his workplace. After roughly a year since the #MeToo movement, he admitted to learning that similar cases have taken place at Mahindra Rise as well.

He took to microblogging platform Twitter -- where he is immensely popular for his topical tweets and connect with the followers -- and confessed that despite introducing tough policies, sexual harassment cases were reported in the organisation.

He wrote that the incident was “distressing” and that all those who are found guilty of such misconduct at Mahindra will be taken to task. He wrote:

Despite the #MeToo movement sending shock waves in the country last year, it seems that it has failed to put an end to the cases of sexual harassment on women at the workplace. Though most organisations immediately ensured that they meet (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 standards, it hasn’t done much to assure justice to the victims.

While most companies declared that their respective workplaces are free of sexual exploitation of women, the chairman of the Mahindra Group did not shy away from admitting to such incidents taking place under his nose.

Several Twitter users felt that Mahindra’s tweet was a step in the right direction and can be regarded as the partial success of #MeToo movement in India.






First Published on Oct 16, 2019 06:03 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra #India

