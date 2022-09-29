English
    'No need to give free food. Covid is over': Capitalmind CEO on extension of free ration scheme

    The scheme to provide 5 kg of wheat and rice free of cost to 80 crore poor every month, which was ending on Friday, will now run through December 31.

    Ankita Sengupta
    September 29, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST
    Deepak Shenoy said that by extending the scheme, the government will be spending Rs 44,000 crore

    Deepak Shenoy said that by extending the scheme, the government will be spending Rs 44,000 crore "for what is unnecessary".


    Capitalmind founder and CEO Deepak Shenoy has responded to an announcement of extending the Centre's free ration scheme for three months due to the festive season a "bad decision". He added that because food on ration is available, there is no need to give out free food, especially because Covid is over.

    "This is a bad decision. Rationed cheap food is available. There is no need to give free food, Covid is over," Deepak Shenoy tweeted. He was responding to a tweet by the leader of opposition in West Bengal, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who thanked the Centre for extending the free ration scheme during the festive season.

    "I'm sure that, this'll definitely make a lot of our fellow citizens smile with joy, in the festive season," he had tweeted.

    Shenoy also said that with this, the government will be spending Rs 44,000 crore "for what is unnecessary".

    Here's how Twitter users responded to the Capitalmind CEO's tweet.




    Ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the government on Wednesday extended by three months its programme to provide free rations to the poor at a cost of Rs 44,762 crore as it looked to ease pain from high inflation.

    The scheme to provide 5 kg of wheat and rice free of cost to 80 crore poor every month, which was ending on Friday, will now run through December 31, 2022, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said.

    Read more: Deepak Shenoy calls reverting to old pension scheme 'a terrible decision'
