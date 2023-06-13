Mumbai Police declares June 14 as 'No Honking Day'. Violators to face action

No Honking Day: Unnecessary honking causes harm to the environment and also adversely affects human health. (Representative image)

Mumbai Police's Traffic Control Branch has declared 'No Honking Day' to be observed on June 14 to address noise pollution and its detrimental effects on public health and the environment. For this, the police are urging motorists to positively respond to this initiative by refraining from blowing their horns.

“Unnecessary honking causes harm to the environment and also adversely affects human health. The Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai has decided to observe 'No Honking Day’ on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, to curb the trend of honking among motorists. We urge motorists to positively respond to 'No Honking Day' by not honking the horns of their vehicles," Deccan Herald reported the police as saying.

The Mumbai Police has also issued a word of caution for violators who engage in needless blaring of their vehicle horns. They will face action under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Environment Protection Act.



The Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police (Traffic), Pravin Padwal, said that it is an awareness drive to curb noise pollution and refrain from unnecessary honking. “We want the motorists to support us and observe June 14 as No Honking Day,” he told Business Standard.

In a statement, the Traffic Control Branch said,“We urge all the drivers and riders in Mumbai city, except ambulances, fire brigades, and other vehicles on emergency duties, not to honk the horns of their vehicle on 14 June 2023 and other days as well."

