English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Mumbai police urge automakers to lower decibel limit of vehicle horns

    Currently, the volume of vehicle horns is in the range of 92 to 112 decibels, which violates the apex court's guidelines, he said. "We recently held a meeting with various automobile manufactures and asked them to reduce the sound of vehicles horns in order to check the noise pollution," he said.

    PTI
    May 05, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

    Amid a row over use of loudspeakers at religious places, the Mumbai police have requested automobile manufacturers to lower the sound limit of vehicle horns, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions on noise pollution, an official said.

    Currently, the volume of vehicle horns is in the range of 92 to 112 decibels, which violates the apex court's guidelines, he said. "We recently held a meeting with various automobile manufactures and asked them to reduce the sound of vehicles horns in order to check the noise pollution," he said.

    The city police are also taking action against loud honking by vehicle drivers, the official said, adding that honking at night will also be checked.

    He said the police would also hold a meeting with automobile dealers, with an aim to make the metropolis free of noise pollution.

    The Mumbai police had recently also met various builders and developers and asked them to curb noise pollution arising out of construction work, and enable citizens to have noise-free Sundays, he said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #automakers #Current Affairs #India #mumbai
    first published: May 5, 2022 09:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.