    No AC on IndiGo flight, passengers handed tissues to wipe sweat: Congress leader on 'horrifying experience'

    Moneycontrol News
    August 06, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST
    IndiGo

    “Right from the take off to landing, the ACs were off and all the passengers were made to 'suffer' throughout the journey," Amarinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted. (Image: @RajaBrar_INC/Twitter)

    Punjab Congress Committee’s President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took to Twitter on Saturday to share “one of the most horrifying experiences while travelling from Chandigarh to Jaipur on an IndiGo aircraft 6E7261”. He shared a video of passengers fanning themselves with newspapers as the aircraft’s air conditioner (AC) was not was not working.

    Complaining about the same, the Congress leader mentioned that the passengers were first made to wait 10-15 minutes in a queue in the scorching heat and when they entered the flight, the ACs were off. The aircraft took off without the ACs working.

    “Right from the take off to landing, the ACs were off and all the passengers were made to 'suffer' throughout the journey. No one addressed the serious concern during the flight. In fact, the air hostess ‘generously’ distributed tissue papers to the passengers to wipe off their sweat,” he tweeted.


    “Most of the passengers including women and children were restless and agitated, which can be seen clearly in the video. Helpless passengers were fanning themselves with papers to keep cool. It was clearly a major technical issue but the authorities concerned just wanted to mince money that is why the health and comfort of the passengers was put at stake,” he further wrote.

    Warring also tagged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) and urged them to take strict action against the airline.

    IndiGo Airline expressed regret after the incident on Sunday and shared a press statement.

    “We deeply apologize for the inconvenience our customers experienced during your recent travel with us. We take our customers’ comfort and satisfaction seriously and regret the inconvenience on IndiGo flight 6E7261 from Chandigarh to Jaipur," the statement said.

    “Upon landing in Jaipur, the aircraft was held for inspection of the air-conditioning operation. Aircraft was released for subsequent flights after thorough inspections and corrections," the statement added.

    Meanwhile, another IndiGo flight to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing in Patna after its engines malfunctioned on Friday. The flight landed safely at the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna.

    first published: Aug 6, 2023 03:11 pm

