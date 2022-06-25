Netflix, Amazon, Meta: How top companies are helping women in wake of Roe v Wade ruling

Protests against the overturning of Roe v Wade have erupted across the United States

The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down the right to abortion in a landmark ruling that decimated five decades of constitutional protections. Immediately after the ruling, several right-leaning states imposed bans on abortions. Meanwhile, many major companies in the United States said they will cover travel costs for employees who needed to travel outside their home states for an abortion.

Here is a look at how top companies are helping women employees in wake of the Roe v Wade ruling:

Amazon: Amazon, America’s second-largest private sector employer, has announced its employees can avail up to $4,000 to travel out of state for health care, including abortions. This $4,000 benefit will allow its million-plus employees to circumvent the ban, Protocol reported.

Meta: The parent company of Facebook and Instagram confirmed to Variety that it plans to cover travel expenses for employees seeking an abortion. A spokesperson for Meta said it will offer travel reimbursements “to the extent permitted by law” – a caveat that is important because some states that impose a ban on abortions could also find ways to stop people from travelling out of state for the procedure.

Microsoft: Microsoft had earlier announced it would cover travel costs for employees seeking an abortion outside their state. "This support is being extended to include travel expense assistance for these and other medical services where access to care is limited in availability in an employee's home geographic region,” the tech company said, as per Insider.

Disney: If an employee is unable to access a medical service like abortion at one location, Disney has provisions for “affordable coverage for receiving similar levels of care in another location,” a spokesperson for the company confirmed to Variety.

JPMorgan Chase: In a memo sent to employees earlier this month, which was seen by ABC News, the bank informed employees it would cover travel costs for employees travelling out of state for an abortion.

Netflix: The streaming giant offers $10,000 in travel reimbursement to full-time Netflix US employees and their dependents for “cancer treatment, transplants, gender affirming care, or abortion.”

Tesla: Insider has reported that the electric car manufacturer announced in May that it would cover travel costs for employees travelling out of state to obtain an abortion.