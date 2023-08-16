Navroz Mubarak: Celebrate Parsi New Year 2023 with these wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages

Navroz marks the commencement of the new year as per the “Shahenshahi” calendar.

This year, the Parsi community has geared up for a glorious and culturally-rich celebration of the Parsi New Year on August 16. Also known as “Navroz” and “Nowroz”, the day marks the beginning of the Iranian calendar year. “Navroz” is derived from two words “Nav” and “Roz” which translate to New Day.

The day, also called the Persian New Year, is celebrated in many countries with Persian influence such as India, Iran, Afghanistan and parts of Central Asia. “Navroz” marks the commencement of the new year as per the “Shahenshahi” calendar.

On this day, Parsis across the world meet each other to commemorate the special day. They also visit the sacred fire temples to offer prayers. It is believed that the souls of the departed visit their family and loved ones during this time to bless them. People clean and decorate their houses, wear new clothes and prepare delicious food to share with friends, family and the community.

In India, “Navroz” is celebrated in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Navroz wishes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones:

Navroz Mubarak to all those celebrating the Parsi New Year.

May this day, you and your loved ones receive an abundance of joy, positivity and love. Happy Parsi New Year!

Warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Navroz. This day symbolises new beginnings and may peace and prosperity prevail upon you and your loved ones.

May this Navroz be a day of new beginnings and a start to only positivity and light in your life.

On the glorious occasion of Navroz, I wish you a year full of happiness, good health and joy.

Out with the old and in with the new. Embrace this New Year with open arms and only manifest positivity in your life.

The Parsi New Year is a festival of faith and joy. I wish that you succeed in everything that you do and achieve everything that you aspire for.

On this Navroz, I pray that may everyday be a celebration for you and your loved ones.

May love surround you whenever you need it. I wish you have plenty of things to be grateful for. Navroz Mubarak.