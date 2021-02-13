MARKET NEWS

Nassim Nicholas Taleb says 'getting rid of Bitcoin', it's a failure

The author of 'The Black Swan' says the reason why he feels bitcoin 'is a failure (at least for now)' is that a currency is never supposed to be more volatile than what you can buy or sell with it.

Moneycontrol News
February 13, 2021 / 06:35 PM IST

Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency which is drawing investors around the globe, is a 'failure, at least for now', said 'The Black Swan' author Nassim Nicholas Taleb.

In a series of tweets on February 12, Taleb said he would be completely divesting from Bitcoin. He cited the unprecedented volatility in its prices as the reason behind getting rid of the cryptocurrency.

"A currency is never supposed to be more volatile than what you buy and sell with it," he said, while also pointing out that one "cannot price goods" in Bitcoin for now.

"In that respect, it's a failure (at least for now)," Taleb further tweeted, adding that a cryptocurrency generates appeal on the "basis of some opacity". In the case of Bitcoin, that appeal is missing, he suggested.

"You can anonymise a gold coin by remelting it. You can rework a spoon. BTC is more tractable than cash. (sic)," Taleb further posted on Twitter.

Bitcoin's value has increased by around 64 percent so far this year. The cryptocurrency received a major spurt following the $1.5 billion investment from Tesla on February 8. The Elon Musk-led company would also "begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future," the official statement read.

TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Nassim Nicholas Taleb #virtual currency
first published: Feb 13, 2021 06:35 pm

