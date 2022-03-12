English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Now, you can send your name on a trip around the moon. Here's how

    NASA has opened a portal where people can sign up to have their names included in a flash drive that will fly aboard Artemis 1.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 12, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST
    NASA is preparing to put humans back on the moon for the first time since 1972. (Image credit: NASA)

    NASA will fly your name around the moon in a spacecraft, which is expected to be launched later in 2022. The agency has started a portal where you can register your name and obtain a pass to symbolically be onboard the Artemis 1 mission.

    NASA will put the names on a flash drive that will fly aboard Artemis 1. You can register your name here.

    “Enter your name and a custom pin to generate your boarding pass,” read a note from the agency. “Remember your pin. You will need it to access your boarding pass in the future.”

    Artemis 1 will be the first in series of missions to establish a long-term human presence on the Moon in the future.

    With the Artemis mission, NASA is aiming to put astronauts back on the Moon for the first time since 1972. The initial goal was to accomplish this by 2024 but reports suggest that it will likely be delayed.

    “With Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before,” the agency has said.

    NASA has its sights set on the next big leap: Mars.

    “We will collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish the first long-term presence on the Moon," NASA added. "Then, we will use what we learn on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap: sending the first astronauts to Mars.”

    The Artemis mission will include Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

    NASA has said that it will be the most powerful rocket it has ever created. “When completed, SLS will enable astronauts to begin their journey to explore destinations far into the solar system.”
    Tags: #Artemis #Moon #NASA #space #space exploration
    first published: Mar 12, 2022 03:16 pm
