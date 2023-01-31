Nagaland minister's solo movie date prompts Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal to revive 'Shaadi' offer

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal on Tuesday revived an offer he had made to Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along last July after the minister took himself on a solo date to watch Avatar 2. Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, had offered to help Along find a wife through the matrimonial website.
Guess!
Is the sofa relaxing with me or am I relaxing with the Sofa?
P.S: The Chair besides me is empty because I didn't accept @AnupamMittal Ji's offer yet.