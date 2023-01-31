Nagaland minister's solo movie date prompts Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal to revive 'Shaadi' offer

Minister Temjen Imna Along's tweet prompted Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal to come to his "aid". (Image credit: @AlongImna/Twitter)

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal on Tuesday revived an offer he had made to Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along last July after the minister took himself on a solo date to watch Avatar 2. Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, had offered to help Along find a wife through the matrimonial website.

Along apparently went to watch the movie alone and sharing a photo of the vacant seat next to him, the minister tweeted, "The chair beside me is empty because I didn't accept ⁦Anupam Mittal⁩ji's offer yet."