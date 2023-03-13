Naatu Naatu's historic Oscar win puts Twitter in a celebratory mood

Naatu Naatu from RRR has won the Oscar for the Best Original Song. MM Keeravaani’s Telugu track became a global sensation upon its release, inspiring millions of TikTok videos, dance challenges and bagging several high-profile award nominations. Its Oscar win has put Indian Twitter in a celebratory mood, with hundreds of congratulatory tweets pouring in for the RRR team that gave the world Naatu Naatu.

Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian production to be nominated for – and to win – an Oscar. Composed by MM Keeravaani, the song was also performed at the Oscars this year. The performance was introduced by Deepika Padukone. In her introduction, she called it a song with “irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves.”

Meanwhile, the joy at Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win was evident on Twitter.

“What a moment! About time the world recognises Indian Film Music as a respectable, unique, artistic genre in its own right,” wrote Varun Grover.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also called it a historic moment

Former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu offered his congratulations to the composer and lyricist of the song, as well as RRR director SS Rajamouli.



Congratulations to composer Keeravani garu, lyricist Chandra Bose, ace director Rajamouli garu, & the crew of #RRR movie for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for the popular number, #NaatuNaatu . pic.twitter.com/qbId8Th2NW

— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) March 13, 2023



Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party said that Naatu Naatu has sealed its place in history with the Oscar win.



‘Naatu Naatu’ has sealed its place in history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the #Oscars. This is probably the finest moment for Indian Cinema and Telugus achieving it is even more special.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/BAKVLsPVxf

— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 13, 2023